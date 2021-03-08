Observer (OBSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.25 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and $9.76 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00058984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.76 or 0.00812041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00025805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00040913 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

