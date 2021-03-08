Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.88

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.88 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 2,029.38 ($26.51), with a volume of 1344201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,088 ($27.28).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,108.50 ($27.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The stock has a market cap of £15.20 billion and a PE ratio of -119.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,576.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,447.53.

In other Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) news, insider John W. Martin purchased 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,591 ($33.85) per share, for a total transaction of £99,986.69 ($130,633.25). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,679 ($35.00) per share, for a total transaction of £99,792.75 ($130,379.87). Insiders have acquired 7,602 shares of company stock worth $20,022,683 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

