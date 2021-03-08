Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) rose 17.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 13,166,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 12,477,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The firm has a market cap of $95.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 674.79% and a negative return on equity of 95.81%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ocean Power Technologies by 116.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

