Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Up 8.2%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.31. Approximately 2,132,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,356,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.