Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.20, but opened at C$0.23. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.12 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

