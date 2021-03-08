ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $18,252.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

