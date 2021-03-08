Odyssey One Day Volume Hits $323,729.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $323,729.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.00461036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00075800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00050657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.