Offshift Market Cap Reaches $13.21 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00009796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $163,699.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,697.42 or 0.99678938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00072740 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

