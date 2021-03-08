OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,669. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

