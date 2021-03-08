Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.43. 1,498,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,066,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

