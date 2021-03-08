OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. OKB has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $257.79 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKB has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can now be bought for about $16.81 or 0.00031365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $435.84 or 0.00813395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00062352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00029491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00040920 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

