OKB Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $16.43 or 0.00032668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $985.53 million and approximately $254.50 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00801665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041945 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.