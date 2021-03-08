OKCash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $7,903.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,786.83 or 0.99773977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00036277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00079808 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003722 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,630,707 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

