OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0548 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $10,891.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,492.36 or 1.00004749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076087 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003947 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,619,718 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

