Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.24 Million

Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report $238.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.00 million. Okta reported sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $215.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Okta by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

