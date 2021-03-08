Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,712,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.25% of Old National Bancorp worth $61,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

