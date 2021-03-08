Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.02

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 45903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,852 shares of company stock worth $36,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.