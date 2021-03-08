Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Trading Up 6.1%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 195,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 77,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $404.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,970 and have sold 10,850 shares valued at $126,093. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 83,574 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

