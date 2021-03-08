Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.10. 1,280,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,343,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.