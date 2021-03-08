Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.10. 1,280,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,343,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,479,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

