OMG Network (OMG) Price Tops $5.10 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.10 or 0.00009896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $714.80 million and approximately $305.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.71 or 0.00478997 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.