Omni Hits One Day Volume of $749,600.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $4.99 or 0.00009275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $749,600.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.47 or 0.00370976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,171 coins and its circulating supply is 562,855 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.