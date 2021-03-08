Omnicom Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 14,581 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,632% compared to the average volume of 842 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, reaching $77.41. 65,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

