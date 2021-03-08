OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.82

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

