On.Live Market Cap Reaches $869,086.83 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One On.Live token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. On.Live has a market capitalization of $869,086.83 and approximately $113.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00801716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00041954 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

