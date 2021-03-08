On.Live (ONL) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One On.Live token can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, On.Live has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. On.Live has a market cap of $869,086.83 and approximately $12.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00816016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00029319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041029 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

