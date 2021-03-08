ON24, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 15th (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24’s (NYSE:ONTF) quiet period will end on Monday, March 15th. ON24 had issued 8,560,930 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $428,046,500 based on an initial share price of $50.00. During ON24’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. ON24 has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii purchased 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.