ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONTF. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Sunday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,120. ON24 has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

In related news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii bought 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.