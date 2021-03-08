ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ONTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.08. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,120. ON24 has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii acquired 5,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.