OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

ONCS stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

