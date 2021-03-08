OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $162.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,509,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,582,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $87,600,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 510,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

