OneLedger Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $666,569.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00796828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041140 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,132,639 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.