OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of OneMain worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OneMain by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 122,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.98%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.