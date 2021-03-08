ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.