ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.11

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

