OneRoot Network Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $212,960.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00791852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00041434 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

