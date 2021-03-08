Onex (TSE:ONEX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.07

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$78.07 and last traded at C$77.30, with a volume of 33746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$75.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Onex from C$91.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

