ONOToken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 169.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $496,569.36 and approximately $30.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONOToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ONOToken has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOToken (CRYPTO:ONOT) is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

