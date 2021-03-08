OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Up 15.5%

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)’s share price shot up 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.04. 158,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 57,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

OPBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.