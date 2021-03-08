Opacity (OPCT) Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Opacity has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $74,091.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00458991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00066605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00080858 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00458676 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

