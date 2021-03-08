Open Governance Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.02 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 12% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.68 or 0.00812130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 110,986.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

