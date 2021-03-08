Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Open Lending in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,511,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,850,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

