Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Down 9.5%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.71 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 1,329,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,040,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Get Open Lending alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $931,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 23.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Open Lending by 133.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.