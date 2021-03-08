Open Platform (OPEN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $93,748.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.63 or 0.00805266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00029406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

