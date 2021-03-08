OpenDAO (OPEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00814561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041497 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.