Opium (OPIUM) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. Opium has a market cap of $32.65 million and $661,847.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00015451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00076589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00082439 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00456580 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

