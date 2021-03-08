OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 300,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $17,328,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $5,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,633,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

