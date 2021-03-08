OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 300,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00.
- On Monday, December 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00.
NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $17,328,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $5,798,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $5,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,633,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
