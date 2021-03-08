Oppenheimer Comments on Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $446.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

