Oppenheimer Comments on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a report released on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.52 EPS.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

NYSE:COO opened at $388.17 on Monday. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $297,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.