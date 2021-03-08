Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.51 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after buying an additional 1,178,720 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

