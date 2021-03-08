OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Trading 6.3% Higher

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.70. 466,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 192,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of OptimumBank worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

