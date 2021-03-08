OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Trading 6.3% Higher

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.70. 466,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 192,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of OptimumBank worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

